Detroit first responders honor victims of 9/11 attacks 24 years later

Twenty-four years after the deadliest terrorist attack in American history, members of the Detroit police and fire departments gathered downtown to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

"Though the attacks happened hundreds of miles away, the pain, the fear, and shock reached us right here in our homes and in our hearts in Detroit," said Detroit Deputy Mayor Melia Howard.

The memory of that Tuesday morning in September changed the course of American history and still feels fresh for many, more than two decades later.

On Thursday, dozens of members of the Detroit police and fire departments gathered at Campus Martius for the city's annual memorial to remember the souls lost and honor their courage and bravery.

"We use words like surreal to describe it, because we just really couldn't believe what was actually happening," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

"They climbed stairwells, they carried the injured, they offered comfort, and they gave everything they had," said executive commissioner Charles Simms with the Detroit Fire Department.

Stories of those who made the trek to help rang over the loudspeakers, as fellow first responders reflected on the sacrifices made by the thousands who answered the call.

"We are constantly faced with perils on the job, but those perils would not shake us nor prevent us for doing the job that we love," said Simms.

While a growing number of people on the force were too young to remember what happened that day, leaders say it only fuels them to continue sharing their memories and live for those lost.

"Even though today is solemn as we reflect back, Detroit is strong. Michigan is strong. Our nation is strong," said Bettison.

"Let us commit ourselves to living in a way that strengthens continuously our communities, uplifts our neighbors, and ensures that the darkness never returns," said Howard.