Detroit council introduces 8 p.m. curfew to restrict minors downtown during Ford Fireworks

The Detroit City Council is considering an emergency ordinance that would invoke an 8 p.m. curfew for teens on the night of Detroit's Ford Fireworks show.

The fireworks show is scheduled for June 22 in downtown Detroit, and the curfew would apply to any rescheduled dates.

The proposal was introduced during Tuesday's city council meeting.

If approved, the superseding curfew would be in effect from 8 p.m. June 22 to 6 a.m. June 23 in the area surrounded by the Detroit River, Third Street, the Lodge Freeway (M-10), the Fisher Freeway (I-75), the extension of the Fisher Freeway (I-75) easterly to Gratiot Avenue, Gratiot Avenue, Vernor Highway, Chene Street, Atwater Street and the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater.

"The peace, health, safety, and welfare of the community-at-large and particularly that of minors will benefit from additional curfew controls for minors in a localized area of the City during the Detroit Annual Fireworks Display," the city's law department said in its report.

Detroit's curfew details

The times for teens to be indoors in Detroit vary throughout the year and by the day of the week. On a summer Monday, the curfew normally is 10 p.m. for age 15 and younger and 11 p.m. for those aged 16 to 17.

The City of Detroit's curfew law — known officially as the "Regulation of Minors in Public Places and Adult Responsibility for Violations" law — has been on the books since the mid-1980s. Teens who participate in an "organized sponsored recreational activity," who are on an errand for family, or who are going back and forth to work or school are not considered to be in violation.

The city council voted in the summer of 2025 to increase the fines that are issued to parents whose minor children are considered to be in violation.

There were recurring complaints during summer 2025 of youths gathering in large numbers in public spaces, with the teenagers organizing or regrouping via social media messages. City leaders said at the time that the risk of unsupervised youths becoming either perpetrators or victims increased late at night.

Teen takeover trend

The trend is continuing this year both locally and across the country, with the informal, late gatherings often known as "teen takeovers."

One of the Detroit meetups involved more than 300 teens gathering downtown on March 30, when many area schools were on spring break and the weather reached nearly 75 degrees.

The City of Detroit has supported organized teen events such as a Teen Kickback at Hart Plaza, while also increasing police patrols downtown with an emphasis on curfew enforcement.

And a Pontiac attorney gave a presentation this week about the legal implications of participating in disruptive behavior in public.