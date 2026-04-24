Detroit supporting youth-organized gathering at Hart Plaza in wake of "Teen Takeovers"

Detroit teens will be gathering downtown on Saturday night, but it's expected to look much different than the teen takeovers we've reported on recently.

This one will take place at Hart Plaza, and while it's being organized and promoted by Detroit youth, it's also getting the stamp of approval from city leaders.

Saturday evening's gathering is being called a "Teen Kickback," and it comes out of conversations from the city with its youth to give them what they want while also keeping it safe.

"I think so often we forget about when we were kids. We also didn't want to be sitting at home necessarily. We want fun, safe, engaging spaces," said Detroit Youth and Education senior director Chanel Hampton.

That's what Detroit leaders say they're letting their youth create.

"Activities, sports, different outdoor activations, music, free food, a DJ, an MC, a host, and so we listened to them and really helped them bring all those resources together," Hampton said.

The event is completely organized and promoted by the same teens who will be attending it. The city says the community just helped them pay for it.

"Not a teen takeover, a teen kickback. I got a lot of youth that watch my videos and stuff. They love who I am, so I'm coming out, and I'm going to bring a surprise couple of guests too to talk to the kids and just have a great time," said Teen Kickback host Tay Crispy.

The city says police officers and adults will be around to keep things safe, but they also say this is an approach to the teen takeover trend that isn't happening anywhere else.

"What's really unique about here in addition to we're not having violent teen takeovers, but we're doing teen kickbacks, which they really framed and branded. We listen to our young people. It's not, let's pop up with an idea; this was [inviting them to] come to the table with us. We want to hear from you, and they're leading these teen kickbacks in a way that frankly we actually don't see across the country," Hampton said.

The kickback is from 5 to 9 pm and marks the first in what could be several other events of its kind throughout the summer and beyond.