Detroit business concerned about recent downtown teen takeover, wants parents held accountable

Large groups of people, including dozens of teenagers, descended on Detroit Friday night in another "downtown takeover."

The latest came days after nearly 300 teens gathered downtown on the first day of spring break. During that time, dozens of teens were detained.

"It took a turn for me because I didn't understand. I don't think I've seen Detroit police or DPD have to be out here so much and navigate the streets as much as they have to at this point," said Lekeisha Williams, assistant general manager of Central Kitchen & Bar.

While there were no reported injuries on Friday, rumblings on social media for future "downtown takeovers" are mounting.

"I think my biggest concern is that so many teens nowadays and younger people have access to legal weapons, and it's scary," Williams said.

After the first downtown takeover two weeks ago, community violence intervention groups vowed to expand sports programs to keep teens active and engaged during the warmer months.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield addressed growing fears after a press conference on Monday.

"I think we're all coming together, community, law enforcement, all stakeholders, to make sure that we are creating safe spaces for our young people, that we have a level of rental responsibility, enforcing our curfew, but also more of a holistic and comprehensive plan on how we address the uptick that we oftentimes see around the summertime," Sheffield said.

Meanwhile, Detroit police have increased patrols downtown with an emphasis on curfew enforcement, and parents could face fines of $250 to $500 for violations.

"I know DPD is doing their best. I just do think there probably may be some other steps that may need to happen at this point, because it just, it's a lot that's happening," Williams said.

An opportunity to ask Police Chief Todd Bettison for more details about a more comprehensive plan on top of the summer surge initiative was cancelled on Tuesday.

"The only thing I'm looking to do right now, along with my staff and our business, is just to make sure that everybody feels comfortable and safe when they're coming to visit our establishment," Williams said.