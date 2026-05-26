Attorney speaks out after authorities thwart large gathering involving teens in Pontiac

As cities across Metro Detroit address concerns about teen takeovers, one local attorney is doing what she can to discourage teens from participating.

Attorney Renette Jackson is making it her mission to inform teens and their parents that getting involved in the teen takeovers disrupting downtown Detroit is simply not worth it.

"And that's what we want our youth to do, think before they act," said Jackson.

"You can get arrested, your parents can get prosecuted, you have to pay bond. There's parents that literally have to put their homes up to pay for legal services to defend a child who could've avoided all of this."

Teen takeovers have been a trend in cities across the country, resulting in serious consequences. In Detroit, these large groups, which have gathered several times now in public areas, led to a 14-year-old being shot and nearly 100 curfew violations being sent to the parents of those teenagers.

Jackson says even teens who attend the gatherings but don't necessarily cause harm can still face serious legal and financial fallout.

"They have futures, and they need to understand how just being a tagalong can negatively impact you in the future. So again, we need to change the way they think by showing them the consequences," said Jackson.

While the groups have been concentrated in Detroit, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a tip from a social media post that teens were planning to take over downtown Pontiac.

"We will not tolerate or accept anyone getting wild or crazy, no matter their age and no matter where they're doing it," Pontiac Mayor Mike McGuinness said.

The city of Pontiac, along with the sheriff's office, says deputies thwarted that gathering. On Tuesday, McGuinness told CBS Detroit a message similar to the one Jackson is spreading.

"We don't want you to get in trouble, we don't want you and your family to have to deal with some legal headache and the stress with that, so this ain't the place to do that," he said.

McGuinness says the city will continue to promote fun ways teens can enjoy the summer without breaking the law.