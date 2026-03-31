Nearly 300 teens gathered downtown Detroit on spring break Monday as police enforced youth curfew

Community groups in Detroit are working to offer more programming for young people after police responded to nearly 300 teens gathering downtown Monday on the first day of spring break.

Detroit police detained a dozen juveniles after the group converged downtown when temperatures reached nearly 75 degrees, according to the department.

"It was almost 75 degrees outside, and they just didn't have anything to do. So, they gathered amongst themselves, and you left them to their own devices," said Ciera Renee, director of programs at FORCE Detroit.

FORCE Detroit, one of the city's largest community violence intervention nonprofits, works with at-risk youth and offers workforce development and other support to people and communities affected by violence.

The organization is launching a CVI Athletics Initiative this year, focused on engaging young people across Detroit through sports. Football and basketball leagues are set to begin as school lets out.

"I want to give back to my community and help every kid get a chance that I didn't get when I was younger, and sports is the biggest key we have to look at things for the future," said Antonio Sanders, an outreach specialist with FORCE Detroit known as "Coach Stack."

Sanders said the group uses targeted therapy, mentoring and physical activity to work with youth.

"I'm more of a mentor, not a friend, and I respect them, and they respect me, so we know how to talk to each other," Sanders said.

Renee said city leaders need to create more safe spaces for young people downtown.

"Our downtown area is amazing, so they have to create some things that are welcoming for our youth to be involved in and be engaged with as well," Renee said. "That responsibility falls on us adults to try to figure out spaces for them, and we have to create safe spaces for them to be involved in, and spaces that are welcoming for them as well, too."

Detroit police noted in a statement that a curfew for minors is in effect year-round. The department said it issues parental responsibility tickets to those who break curfew rules.

CBS Detroit also reached out to the Mayor's Office for comment and are waiting to hear back.