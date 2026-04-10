Off-duty Detroit firefighter charged in suspected drunk driving crash that killed 85-year-old woman

A Detroit firefighter has been charged with allegedly driving while drunk, causing a crash that killed an 85-year-old woman in Roseville.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 26-year-old Travis Turner, of Roseville, was arraigned on one count of operating while intoxicated causing death and one count of possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Turner received a $100,000 cash/surety bond. He must wear a GPS tether and an alcohol monitoring device if released.

The Detroit Fire Department confirmed to CBS News Detroit that Turner was off-duty and driving a personal vehicle at the time of the April 9 crash on Groesbeck Highway.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," the department said in a statement. "This incident is being investigated by the appropriate law enforcement agency, and we are fully cooperating with that investigation. The member involved has been placed on leave without pay pending the outcome of this investigation. We have no further comment on this personnel matter."

Prosecutors say that Turner was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion at high speed when he crashed into a black 2006 Saturn Ion. The driver of the Saturn Ion, 85-year-old Eleanor Johnson, of Oak Park, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors say Turner suffered minor injuries, and his girlfriend was also injured. Prosecutors say Turner had a firearm with him at the time of the crash, and his blood alcohol content was above the legal limit.

"Every time someone drinks and gets behind the wheel, they are making a conscious choice to put lives at risk. The allegations are that this defendant was legally intoxicated when the crash occurred and a woman is now deceased. There is no way to bring her back. However, my office will work to see that justice is achieved," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Turner is due back in court for a probable cause conference on April 22 and a preliminary examination on April 29.