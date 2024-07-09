Detroit awarded $30.8 million grant to roll out new environmentally friendly buses

(CBS DETROIT) - Throughout the next year, dozens of new zero-emission buses will be hitting the pavement in the city of Detroit, all thanks to a $30.8 million federal grant.

The fleet will be newer, cleaner and more modern using a hybrid of electric and hydrogen-fueled buses.

"We are going to build a first-class bus system in the city, but we couldn't do it without new buses. And so, we have 45 coming next year, thanks to the Administrator, we have 25 more coming the year after," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

An entire fleet that will be environmentally friendly is made possible by the Biden Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant program.

"We are all experiencing impacts of climate change from major disaster events related to flooding and heat, and it's important that we do our part to mitigate climate change, and we do that with cleaner vehicles such as these. Those that are reducing pollutants," Federal Transit Administration Acting Administrator Veronica Vanterpool stated.

Detroit is one of 47 states to receive funding to create a greener, more sustainable mode of transportation in the motor city.

"We're hoping that it encourages more people to use public transit, but also for the people who do use public transit that they get improved rides," said Vanderpool.