Metro Detroit man recounts stopping suspect in attempted kidnapping of 7-year-old girl

(CBS DETROIT) - A Sterling Heights man is hailed a hero for apprehending a man police say attempted to kidnap two girls on Tuesday.

Scott VanLuven told CBS News Detroit he witnessed the 23-year-old suspect's vehicle striking a young boy before the suspect allegedly attempted to kidnap the boy's 7-year-old cousin. According to Sterling Heights police, the little boy who was hit sustained minor injuries but is expected to be OK.

"Everything just happened so fast, and I just wanted to make sure that gentleman didn't go nowhere," VanLuven said. "I held him against the vehicle until the police got here."

The suspect is charged with kidnapping-child enticement and reckless driving in the Sterling Heights incident. He is also charged in connection with the attempted imprisonment of a 15-year-old girl in Clinton Township an hour earlier. The suspect will be arraigned on Thursday.

"I can only imagine what would've happened if he would've gotten away from that scene with that 7-year-old in that car," said Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski.

Sterling Heights residents are calling VanLuven a hero without a cape. But he says he's no hero, just someone who was at the right place at the right time.

"All heroes say that," said Nate Moe. "Real heroes they say that. He's a real hero right in our midst."