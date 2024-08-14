Watch CBS News
Local News

Metro Detroit man recounts stopping suspect in attempted kidnapping of 7-year-old girl

By Walter Murphy

/ CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit man hailed a hero for intervening in attempted kidnapping of child
Metro Detroit man hailed a hero for intervening in attempted kidnapping of child 02:52

(CBS DETROIT) - A Sterling Heights man is hailed a hero for apprehending a man police say attempted to kidnap two girls on Tuesday.

Scott VanLuven told CBS News Detroit he witnessed the 23-year-old suspect's vehicle striking a young boy before the suspect allegedly attempted to kidnap the boy's 7-year-old cousin. According to Sterling Heights police, the little boy who was hit sustained minor injuries but is expected to be OK.

"Everything just happened so fast, and I just wanted to make sure that gentleman didn't go nowhere," VanLuven said. "I held him against the vehicle until the police got here."

The suspect is charged with kidnapping-child enticement and reckless driving in the Sterling Heights incident. He is also charged in connection with the attempted imprisonment of a 15-year-old girl in Clinton Township an hour earlier. The suspect will be arraigned on Thursday.

"I can only imagine what would've happened if he would've gotten away from that scene with that 7-year-old in that car," said Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski.

Sterling Heights residents are calling VanLuven a hero without a cape. But he says he's no hero, just someone who was at the right place at the right time.

"All heroes say that," said Nate Moe. "Real heroes they say that. He's a real hero right in our midst." 

Walter Murphy
walter-murphy.jpg

Walter Murphy is an Emmy-nominated journalist known for his relentless dedication as a watchdog for the public.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.