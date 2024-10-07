Democrats rallying gun owners in Michigan ahead of election day

(CBS DETROIT) — Democrats are rallying an unexpected group of voters as we near election day — gun owners.

Former congresswoman from Arizona, Gabby Giffords, almost lost her life to gun violence while in office, but she and her husband, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, aren't shy about their support of the Second Amendment.

They're using their story to show Michigan voters why they can be proud gun owners while also supporting common-sense gun laws.

Wayne County resident and gun owner Christin Perry says her status doesn't automatically make her a Republican voter.

"The facts are that there are a lot of responsible gun owners that actually do believe in gun laws for safety, and the narrative has been created that there are two separate sides when really there is not," Perry said.

Perry supports the freedom we have to own guns for personal protection and for hunting, but she's also not naïve about the inherent dangers of having a firearm in the home.

"It is something to assess for," she said. "If somebody is a danger to themselves or somebody else, then we do talk about where is that gun, how is it stored. Do we need it out of the home for now and then returned when you are more safe again?"

Both Republicans and Democrats are ramping up efforts to win Michigan in November. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders spent the weekend in the Mitten. Former President Donald Trump's team plans to speak with voters in Rochester on Monday.

This comes just two days out from Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance's visit to Eastern Market, where two men lost their lives to gun violence following a Detroit Lions game last month. He's expected to address auto workers about the auto industry.