JD Vance making campaign stop at Eastern Market in Detroit Tuesday

Breaking down the first vice presidential debate between Vance and Walz

(CBS DETROIT) - Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is scheduled to speak at Eastern Market in Detroit on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

According to an announcement on former President Donald Trump's campaign website, Vance is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m., with doors opening at noon.

Vance is is expected to discuss the auto industry during Tuesday's speech.

This latest visit to Detroit comes less than a week after his last, which took place at Visioneering in Auburn Hills. There, Vance spoke about the need for secure elections and the vice presidential debate against Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

In the debate, both candidates faced questions about the economy, immigration, abortion rights, the conflict in the Middle East and more. Immediately following the debate, CBS News surveyed voters nationwide who reported watching it in order to get their reaction. Forty-two percent of debate watchers said Vance won the debate, while 41% thought Walz emerged as the winner. Seventeen percent called the debate a tie.

On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris made two campaign stops Michigan. Harris visited a firehouse in Redford Charter Township and held a rally at Dort Financial Center in Flint. Sen. Bernie Sanders was scheduled to make four stops in Michigan this weekend to campaign on behalf of Harris.