1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting at Eastern Market after Lions game

(CBS DETROIT) — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at Eastern Market Sunday afternoon.

Detroit Police Chief James White said an Oak Park man in his 30s is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police say a large fight broke out at Shed 6 around 4:30 p.m. The fight dispersed after a few minutes, but two people reconvened shortly after.

White said the two people put their hands up like they were going to fight again when one of them pulled a gun out and shot at least twice. A Detroit man in his 40s, who police say was involved in the fight, was killed by the gunfire. A Detroit man in his 20s was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say two guns were recovered from the area of the shooting.

Responding officers were directing traffic after the Detroit Lions game when the shooting happened. White said the man was taken into custody immediately.

Police were investigating the scene Sunday evening.