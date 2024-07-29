Democratic Party ramps up canvassing efforts in Michigan to bolster presumptive nominee Kamala Harris

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Democratic leaders in Michigan are making a push for the polls as the Democratic National Convention nears. Michigan's top lawmakers told CBS News Detroit they're rallying support for their new presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

There are less than 100 days left until the 2024 presidential election, and many canvassers in Southeast Michigan are getting some inspiration from Michigan lawmakers as the party switches from pitching President Biden to backing Harris.

"You cannot be president of the United States if you don't win Michigan," said Sen. Gary Peters.

Peters told Democratic canvassers in Southfield how important Michigan will be in determining who wins the general election in November.

"There's a tremendous amount of excitement, and that's how you win elections. Michigan is going to be the key battleground state in the entire country, and folks turning out here to vote in Michigan will likely determine the next President of the United States," he said.

Peters says Harris won't have any catching up to do funding-wise since she's already on the ticket. He says the biggest key to success is how canvassers pitch her to voters.

"Volunteer efforts like we're seeing here are the difference maker — about that personal contact. Having someone at your door, someone talking about the campaign, talking with passion about why they believe Kamala Harris should be the next President of the United States, that registers with people in a meaningful way," he said.

Rep. Debbie Dingle and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also stressed Michigan's pivotal role come November to canvassers in Ann Arbor Saturday.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we have record turnout in Michigan. That's how excited people are and how driven they are to get out there and vote and to encourage their friends, their neighbors, and family members to do the same," Nessel said.

Former Arizona Sen. Gabby Giffords is helping build momentum for Kamala Harris' campaign by speaking to volunteers and canvassers at an event in Rochester Hills on Sunday.

"My own recovery has taken years. Many, many, many people helped me along the way, and I learned so much. I learned people care for each other and work together. Progress is possible. A world is possible," Giffords said.

These are just a few of roughly 185 similar events to rally democratic volunteer efforts that happened across the state over the weekend.