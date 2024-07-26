Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords to visit Michigan as part of Harris campaign

(CBS DETROIT) — Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords will visit Michigan this weekend as part of Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign trail.

Giffords' husband, Sen. Mark Kelly, is one of the top contenders as Harris' running mate in the 2024 presidential election. Giffords was also a victim of a shooting during a campaign event with constituents in 2011.

Officials said Giffords is scheduled to be in Rochester Hills on Sunday and Grand Rapids on Monday for the "Weekend of Action" events, which include canvass launches, phone banks, and text banks.

Harris launched her presidential campaign after President Biden announced last weekend that he was dropping out of the race against former President Donald Trump. Shortly after withdrawing, Biden endorsed Harris for the Democratic nomination. Several other Democratic lawmakers, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have since endorsed Harris.

Additionally, Michigan Democratic delegates voted on Tuesday to endorse Harris ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.