Trucking company agrees to invest over $1M to mitigate dust in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Dearborn and trucking company Pro-V Enterprises, LLC have reached a settlement in which the company agreed to invest over $1 million to mitigate fugitive dust in the city.

The lawsuit was filed against Pro-V Enterprises in April over air pollution concerns and the effects it has on residents.

The trucking company at 4401 Wyoming St. produced excessive dirt, dust and sediment that violated the city's fugitive dust ordinance.

According to city officials, a preliminary injunction was filed, and the Wayne County Circuit ordered the company to stop operating until "meaningful steps were taken to mitigate damaging environmental and public health effects."

Pro-V Enterprises, LLC has now agreed to invest over $1 million to upgrade systems to control fugitive dust emissions by installing dust suppression systems, performing regular road cleaning, implementing employee training and adding concrete to the scrap yard area so trucks have a stable area to minimize dust generation from beds.

"Residents in neighborhoods surrounding industry have historically experienced its worst effects," said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud. "Today's settlement with Pro-V Enterprises, LLC. is a step towards holding corporations accountable for the harm caused to public health and the environment in our community. Such business practices will not be tolerated within Dearborn. This is a win for all the families in the Southend and broader community who continue to advocate for better environmental conditions across the city."

In addition, Pro-V Enterprises, LLC agreed to making these improvements by Dec. 31.

"This action underscores our unwavering dedication to prioritizing the health and well-being of Dearborn residents and is yet another example of this administration's public health approach in action," said Ali Abazeed, Dearborn's chief public health officer and director of public health.