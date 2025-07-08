Dearborn man charged with human trafficking after missing Brazilian woman's body found in field

A Dearborn man has been charged with the human trafficking of a Brazilian woman whose body was found in a Washtenaw County field last year.

On June 30, 2024, Northfield Township police found the body of Suzan Ferreira, 42, of Brazil, in a field in the 7800 block of Earhart Road. Ferreira had been reported missing on June 24.

While investigating Ferreira's disappearance, police were led to the Dearborn home of Fareed George Hajjar around 9:30 a.m. on June 30. Wayne County prosecutors allege that on June 22, Hajjar drove Ferreira to a hotel in the 42000 block of 11 Mile Road in Novi to engage in sexual acts for payment.

Hajjar, 57, is charged with prostitution, transporting a person, and facilitating travel services for purposes of prostitution/human trafficking.

"I hope that these charges are a wakeup call to those who choose to commit crimes like the ones that we have charged today. We have not forgotten Ms. Ferreira," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

"The investigation into the homicide of Ms. Ferreira is ongoing and I sincerely hope that we will identify and prosecute the person or persons that killed her at some point in the future."

Hajjar is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning.

The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner could not determine Ferreira's cause of death, according to prosecutors.