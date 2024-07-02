Woman's body found in rural area of Washtenaw County

Jill Biden to visit Michigan, woman's remains found in Washtenaw County and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in a rural area in Washtenaw County on Sunday.

In the afternoon, officers were dispatched to a rural area in eastern Northfield Township after receiving a report of a dead body, according to a release from the township's police department.

They located a woman's body along Earhart Road, just north of 6 Mile Road, according to police sources.

Northfield Township police say they have been working with the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner's Office to investigate.

No other information has been released, but police say "there is no evidence to suggest any danger or threats to residents of the township at this time."

"In maintaining the integrity of this investigation, no other information will be released at this time," Northfield Township Police Lt. David Powell said in the release. "As the investigation progresses, information that can be released will be shared with the public."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Roberts at robertsj@northfieldmi.gov, Officer Guerrero at guerreroj@northfieldmi.gov or Lt. Powell at powelld@northfieldmi.gov.

People can also contact the department at 734-449-9911.