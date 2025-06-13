Dearborn Heights man given $500K bond after missing teen found in his home

After a slight delay on Friday to allow for court interpreter arrangements, a man from Dearborn Heights, Michigan, had an arraignment hearing in the case of harboring a missing 16-year-old girl.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Kamal Abou Darwiche, 62, of Dearborn Heights, with child sexually abusive activity, controlled substance – delivery of marijuana to a minor and harboring a runaway. The arraignment hearing took place in the 20th District Court. Darwiche was given a $500,000 bond.

A probable cause hearing will take place on June 25, with a preliminary examination on July 7.

The teenager, who is also from Dearborn Heights, was reported missing as a runaway on March 14. The case got a lot of public attention, and with that, a number of tips on her possible whereabouts.

Officers eventually located the girl at an apartment on Inkster Road in Dearborn Heights on April 13. Shortly after the teen was located and placed in protective custody, Darwiche was also located and taken into law enforcement custody.

The prosecutor's office alleges that the girl was kept in his home from March 17 to April 23 and that she was sexually assaulted during that time.

"More complete facts and evidence will be placed on the record in court at the preliminary examination," Worthy said.