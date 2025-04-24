Man, 65, in custody after missing Dearborn Heights teen Tasia Keaton found safe

Dearborn Heights police detail investigation of a teen who was missing for over a month

A 65-year-old man is in custody and charges are expected in the case of a 16-year-old Michigan girl who was missing for over a month, according to reports from the Dearborn Heights Police Department.

Tasia Keaton is now in protective custody, the Dearborn Heights Police Department said Thursday morning in a social media post. Further details about her whereabouts and how she was found Wednesday at an apartment near Warren Avenue and Inkster Road were provided during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

"She is now in good hands, which is a huge relief to all of us who were involved with attempting to locate her and bring her home," Chief Ahmed Haidar said in his initial report.

Keaton had run away, police said

Keaton had run away from the Vista Maria campus on March 14 after having been at the facility for over a year. Her whereabouts were last confirmed via security video on March 17. During that time, police were able to determine she met with two men, one of whom has been identified as a man in his 30s. No charges have been filed for these three days.

"She has a history of running away," Haidar said about her circumstances.

The police credited the widespread news media and social media attention for directing numerous tips to their officers for investigation.

"I could not tell you the amount of tips we were given. The tips were amazing," he said about those who kept Keaton's photos and name in the public's eye. "From the bottom of my heart, ... it was phenomenal work."

In the meantime, the staff at Vista Maria and Dearborn Heights Police have agreed to meet to discuss security matters at the facility, the police chief said. There have been previous instances of youths running away or escaping. "It's definitely not controlled like it should be," he said.

Found living with older man

On March 17, while she was living on the streets, she met the 65-year-old man. This is believed to be someone she met randomly, the police chief said. At that point, she likely had nowhere else to go as she had no money.

She then lived in his apartment during the subsequent days and weeks.

She did leave the home with him on more than one occasion, and sometimes had access to a cell phone, but she could not use the phone when he was not around.

The man was in the apartment at the time she was found and at first denied any knowledge of her whereabouts, a police report said. Officers then acquired a search warrant for the apartment and located Keaton.

Haidar credited the work of the Dearborn Heights Police officers, mentioning their diligent focus on the case, and the U.S. Marshal's office, mentioning their expertise, in the efforts to confirm her location and take her out of those circumstances.

The man is in police custody, but his name has not been released. "He does not want to speak with us," the police chief said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will eventually decide on what charges result in the case.

Keaton now in custody of Child Protective Services

Keaton was first taken to the police department, then to a children's hospital, where a sexual assault evidence kit was taken.

After that step, Child Protective Services took over.

She was not returned to Vista Maria, but other than that detail, the police chief did not know if she was currently at another facility or in foster care.

The chief said police are leaving extended questioning of Keaton to the Child Protective Services staff, who are trained on how to handle such matters with minors.