Missing Dearborn Heights teen Tasia Keaton found safe, police say

A missing 16-year-old Dearborn Heights girl who was last seen in mid-March has been found safe, according to law enforcement.

Police say Tasia Keaton ran away from the Vista Maria campus on March 14. Tasia was last seen on March 17 via security video that placed her in the area of Joy Road and Beech Daly Road. Last week, Tasia's family said she had been at the facility for over a year before she ran away.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals confirmed with CBS News Detroit that Tasia was found safe and was receiving medical attention. Marshals say a suspect is in custody in connection with the case.

Security video and tips have pieced together a timeline for the first couple of days in which she hung out on Joy Road, despite the bad weather at the time, and slept in a shed.

Dearborn Heights Police Chief Ahmed Haidar said she was picked up and returned to that area, then a day later, picked up and returned again. On both occasions, police said, they believe the teen was sexually assaulted at hotels. One of those sites was a hotel in Redford.

