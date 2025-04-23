Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing Dearborn Heights teen Tasia Keaton found safe, police say

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek,
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

A missing 16-year-old Dearborn Heights girl who was last seen in mid-March has been found safe, according to law enforcement. 

Police say Tasia Keaton ran away from the Vista Maria campus on March 14.  Tasia was last seen on March 17 via security video that placed her in the area of Joy Road and Beech Daly Road. Last week, Tasia's family said she had been at the facility for over a year before she ran away.   

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals confirmed with CBS News Detroit that Tasia was found safe and was receiving medical attention. Marshals say a suspect is in custody in connection with the case. 

Security video and tips have pieced together a timeline for the first couple of days in which she hung out on Joy Road, despite the bad weather at the time, and slept in a shed.  

Dearborn Heights Police Chief Ahmed Haidar said she was picked up and returned to that area, then a day later, picked up and returned again. On both occasions, police said, they believe the teen was sexually assaulted at hotels. One of those sites was a hotel in Redford. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.   

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.