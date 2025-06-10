Metro Detroit man, 62, charged with sexually assaulting teen who went missing for a month

A Dearborn Heights, Michigan, man is charged after investigators found a missing 16-year-old girl inside his home, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Kamal Abou Darwiche, 62, is charged with child sexually abusive activity, delivery of marijuana to a minor and harboring a runaway. Darwiche will be arraigned at a later date.

The 16-year-old was reported missing on March 14, 2025, after running away from the Vista Maria facility. Her whereabouts were last confirmed via security video on March 17. At the time, police determined she met with two men, one of whom has been identified as a man in his 30s.

The teen was located more than a month later on April 23 at Darwiche's home on Inkster Road in Dearborn Heights. Darwiche was taken into custody.

Prosecutors allege that Darwiche kept the teen at his home between March 17, 2025, and April 23, 2025, and sexually assaulted her. Police believe the teen met the 62-year-old man randomly.

Authorities say more evidence will be presented during a preliminary examination hearing.