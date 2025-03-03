Metro Detroit drivers prepare daily commutes as Day 1 of I-696 construction project begins

Monday is Day 1 of Metro Detroit's biggest construction project, eastbound Interstate 696, and drivers are bracing for years of changes.

Monica Hodges, from Berkley, Michigan, is already feeling the changes that will occur when one of the busiest interstates in Metro Detroit shuts down.

"Honestly, everywhere to commute, school, everything like that, work, usually my biggest commute is 696," Hodges said. "Even though you try and miss it and detour, you get detoured to a detour."

Hodges says she spent most of Monday trying to find an alternate route since she drives mainly on the busiest 9-mile stretch from Lahser Road to I-75, which the Michigan Department of Transportation says will take at least two years to complete.

"Everyone uses this freeway to commute everywhere, but also, in the long run, if it's just two years and we get everything done instead of, like, every single season, like a little mile by mile, gets done with this continuous construction, I feel like it'll be really beneficial," said Hodges.

Some of those detours include southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway), eastbound M-8 (Davison Highway) and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-696.

Hodges says she is concerned for the businesses that line the interstate and worries that the closures may hurt their bottom line.

"I honestly think it will, especially during, like, the rush hour traffic, times in the morning and afternoon," said Hodges.

With the work underway, Hodges hopes crews stay on schedule and finish on time.

"I feel like construction as a whole is bad, but I do feel like if it's two years, just get it done. It's a lot better than how I feel it has been, where little pieces at a time get done, and we're always in construction," said Hodges.

Other residents say they are trying to get used to the longer drive times and will try to practice their patience as the project continues.