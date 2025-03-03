I-696 construction project begins in Metro Detroit, with detour to last 2 years: Here's what to know

The eastbound I-696 construction is set to begin Monday that will close traffic in its busiest nine-mile stretch from Lahser Road to I-75.

This construction, which was initially supposed to begin on the first of the month will now be starting Monday, and it's something many drivers have been dreading since it was announced back in January.

"I take 696 all the time and so now I'm going to have to take the lodge here and take it down to 8 mile and just travel that way," Denari Irving from Detroit said.

Starting Monday morning, drivers will no longer be able to take I-696 on its busiest nine-mile stretch from Lahser Road to I-75 as MDOT begins the Restore the Reuther project, which will take at least two years to complete.

The construction is expected to impact around 100 thousand drivers every single day with many of them upset about what's to come.

"It's going to be bad for all of the other freeways too you know and then you got to go it's going to be more time to get to work, you have to leave a little bit earlier like it's about to be crazy I'm nervous." Said Toriana Evans from Detroit.

MDOT has announced this 25-mile U-shaped detour to drivers.. where cars that would otherwise be driving eastbound from Southfield to where I-696 and I-75 meet to instead go south on the Lodge, then east onto Davison and northbound onto I-75 which will get you back on to 696. Many drivers have shared concerns that the inevitable consequences of both this detour and all of the other eastbound mile roads in the area having more traffic is not worth it.. But not everyone is bothered by this construction project.

K Stone, who commutes on 696 said, "Anything that is going to make things better I'm with, and I'm willing to get up a little earlier. Yeah it's going to be an inconvenience and yeah it's going to be a headache but there's always another ride out. We can either complain about the commute or have some smoother roads."

MDOT says the construction on the 36 year old pavement of I-696 will also include drainage repairs, pavement restoration, and replacing a bridge and rehabbing 60 others.