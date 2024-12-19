Lions RB David Montgomery reportedly opts for rehab over surgery after knee injury

(CBS DETROIT) - Lions running back David Montgomery is looking to go through rehab rather than undergoing surgery after suffering a knee injury last week, reports say.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that Montgomery consulted medical experts over the last few days and is hopeful that he'll return for the playoffs.

NFL officials say Montgomery tore MCL during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. The star running back left the game with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter and briefly returned after halftime before exiting again for the rest of the game.

The Lions lost 48-42 to the Bills.

Following his injury, the Lions announced that Montgomery was going to seek another opinion on his knee and potentially avoid a season-ending surgery.

Montgomery formed one-half of Detroit's dynamic backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs. The two have split time almost equally, with Gibbs carrying the ball 186 times for 1,047 yards and 11 touchdowns while Montgomery took 185 handoffs for 775 yards and 12 scores.

The Lions, currently 12-2, still hope to defend their NFC North title and earn the top seed in the conference playoffs. The team will travel to Chicago this weekend to take on the Bears on Sunday, Dec. 22. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

In addition to Montgomery trying to make it to the playoffs, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said he was on track for his goal to return in the Lions to make it to the Superbowl. Hutchison did an interview on actor and Michigan native Taylor Lautner's podcast "The Squeeze" and discussed the day he suffered an injury to his left tibia during Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.

"I keep telling all the boys when I see them in the facility, I'm like 'You guys just have to get there, and I promise you I'm gonna be back," he said in the podcast.