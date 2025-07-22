Dangerous heat returns to Southeast Michigan this week

Thursday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day in Southeast Michigan for dangerous heat, which returns for one day only.

The late part of this week is at the center of a fiery bullseye as temperatures and dewpoints spike.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Highs on Thursday will top out in the low 90s, but the biggest issue is the heat index, which will reach the 100 to 105 degree range.

When the heat index reaches these temperatures, the heat stress on your body overcomes its ability to cool itself on its own.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

With the criteria we expect to be at, a heat advisory will likely be issued by the end of the day on Wednesday. A warning requires three hours or more of 105-plus degrees heat indices.

Take breaks in air conditioning, stay hydrated, and we'll have a chance to cool a bit on Friday.