CPKC Holiday Train announces 2025 tour routes, entertainment dates

The CPKC Holiday Train has announced its 2025 season, with a series of live perfomances and tours of brightly-lit Christmas-themed trains in several U.S. states and Canadian provinces.

While there are no entertainment stops in Michigan, one of the trains does pass through the state. Southeast Michigan residents are known to host watch parties and wait near railroad tracks in hopes of seeing the train's holiday lights as it travels through.

The CPKC Holiday Train campaign began in 1999, with a tradition of collecting food and raising money for food banks in communities at each of its entertainment stops. Over $26 million and about 5.4 million pounds of food has been donated over the years.

This year's season is November 19 through December 21. The scheduled stops and artists are listed on the Holiday Train's website.

The train that passes through Southeast Michigan will do so after a November 22 performance in Windsor, Ontario, while en route to a November 23 performance in Franklin Park, Illinois. The train is following a track that goes past Detroit Metro Airport and through Romulus, Milan and Adrian.

The CPKC rail network includes connections in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.