Boston-based engineering firm agrees to pay $53 million to Flint residents in water crisis lawsuit

An engineering firm accused of contributing to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, more than 10 years ago has agreed to a $53 million civil settlement, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced on Friday.

The lawsuit against Boston-based Veolia North America was filed on behalf of 26,000 individuals who were impacted by the lead-contaminated water. Attorney General Dana Nessel says the state will dismiss its separate lawsuit against the company in exchange for the latest settlement.

"After years of drawn-out legal battles, this settlement finally closes a chapter for Flint residents," Nessel said in a statement. "While no amount of money can fully repair the damage caused to the Flint community, these funds will provide additional resources to those directly impacted, especially Flint children, by this preventable crisis."

In a statement following the settlement, Veolia North America says it "stands behind its good work in Flint."

"The only jury who had to consider the facts and hear the truth did not find any evidence to say otherwise," the company said, pointing to a trial in 2022 that ended in a mistrial.

"For the past eight years, we have been defending our work and our reputation against baseless attacks," the company went on to say. "As the facts of the 2022 trial clearly demonstrate, the Flint water crisis was caused by government officials. It is a disgrace that nearly a decade-plus since the crisis was set in motion, still no person who was actually responsible has been held accountable. This final settlement is in no way an admission of responsibility, but the best resolution to avoid decades of costly, unproductive, and time-consuming litigation, and to bring closure for all parties involved."

Flint, which was under state-appointed managers, used the Flint River for water in 2014-15, but the water wasn't treated the same as water previously supplied by a Detroit-area provider. As a result, lead leached throughout the vast pipe system.

In 2019, former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, who was in office at the time of the crisis, faced misdemeanor charges. However, those charges were later dismissed.

The state was sued due to environmental regulators and other officials missing opportunities to fix Flint's water problems during the lead crisis. Flint returned to a regional water supplier in the fall of 2015.

Four families sued Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN, accusing both firms of not doing enough to get the city to treat the highly corrosive water or to urge a return to a regional water supplier.

As a result, Veolia agreed to a $25 million settlement in 2024, while the families reached a settlement with LAN in December 2022.

Veolia maintains that it was hired as a consultant 10 months after the water switch to conduct a one-week assessment focused on carcinogens instead of lead. The company claims it received test results from government officials showing that Flint's water complied with specific lead standards and did not participate the operation of the Flint Water Treatment Plant. It also claims that it made recommendations to city officials, including on corrosion control.

"With this litigation now behind us, we at VNA will continue to fulfill our mission of providing clean water to millions of customers across the country and doing our part to tackle climate change, reduce pollution and promote conservation of our air, land, and water," the company said on Friday.

In 2021, a judge approved a $626 million settlement with residents and others impacted, the largest settlement recorded in state history. About $600 million of the money comes from the state of Michigan. The rest comes from the city, McLaren Regional Medical Center, and Rowe Professional Services Co. Officials said more than half of the settlement was going to children who were minors when they were first exposed to the water.

Ten years after the water crisis, the city upgraded the water facility and offered tours to residents.

"We want Flint residents to understand how far Flint's water infrastructure has come since the early days of the water crisis, as well as the work that still lays ahead," Mayor Sheldon Neeley said back in 2024.