City of Flint offering tours of water facility on 10-year anniversary of water crisis

NFL Draft road closures, Michigan woman in fatal boat club crash gets $1.5M bond and more top stories

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Flint is offering tours of the upgraded water facility 10 years after the water crisis.

Officials say the tours are to allow residents to see the upgrades that have been implemented over the last five years. The Flint Water Plant staff will lead the tours from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. They are expected to last about 15 minutes and are limited to 20 people.

"We want Flint residents to understand how far Flint's water infrastructure has come since the early days of the water crisis, as well as the work that still lays ahead," said Mayor Sheldon Neeley in a statement.

"Many elements of our water system are state-of-the-art, and while other elements still need improvement, we are working every day to continue to upgrade our water infrastructure. As we reflect on the 10-year anniversary of the water crisis, I know that we are Flint Strong—and we are strong because of these major investments in our water system, and our commitment to our friends and neighbors that we will not give up this fight."

Residents will be able to tour the chemical feed building, where the water is injected with chemicals to meet the needs of the city's water distribution system.

Officials say the city purchases treated Lake Huron water from the Great Lake Water Authority. The Genesee County Drain Commission is used as a backup source.