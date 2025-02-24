Community celebrates life of legendary Detroit journalist Al Allen

Legendary journalist and household name, Al Allen, was remembered by the Metro Detroit community on Monday.

On Monday, a celebration of life was held during a public viewing at Swanson Funeral Home in Detroit. Allen died earlier this month at the age of 79.

For many, Allen was that familiar face you would see on the news in Detroit. He retired in 2012, but the commitment he had to his community for years was inspiring.

While his death is difficult to grasp, it's clear his legacy is sure to live on.

"He was a beautiful, caring person. Always showed love and kindness," said friend Yvonne Tolsin.

"Such a down-to-earth personality. A personality that you can hardly find anymore," said close family friend, Cynthia Pearson-Matthews.

He was most known for his longtime role at Fox 2 Detroit as a reporter covering everything from crime and corruption to winter weather. Al Allen was a journalist whose trailblazing career spanned five decades and left an impression.

"I knew Al since I was a little girl because he was our newscaster from way back in the 70's and 60's. I used to remember him. My daughter had got on dialysis and his wife was on dialysis and that's where I had seen him again and he had been like my father since. He was always there for my daughter encouraging her," said family friend Sheila McCowin.

A man who many agree would give the shirt off his back to help others.

"He was kind. Always very helpful. If he seen someone who needs help, he'll be right there to assist that person," friend Emouzon Owens stated.

"He was just so loving and always had kind words to say and I'm going to truly miss him," said Tolsin.

A beloved friend and mentor for many young journalists and a life and legacy sure to be remembered.

"I was looking at the people coming to the funeral home and they was like I gotta go see my Al. I mean everybody just loved him," said Pearson-Matthews.

"Mr. Al Allen, I would give him the five stars," McCowin stated.

Allen's funeral takes place on Tuesday in Detroit.