Detroit news legend Al Allen has died

(CBS DETROIT) - Al Allen, a Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame honoree who worked in broadcast news in Detroit for over 50 years, died Tuesday. He was 79.

He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, and moved to Detroit with his family. His first reporting was at Mumford High School for its student broadcast program.

He returned to Little Rock in 1969 to be the news director at KOKY radio, then two years moved back to Detroit. While in Michigan, he worked as a reporter and news director at WCXI-AM and WGPR-FM, then worked as news and public affairs director at WJLB-FM.

In 1984, Allen joined WJBK-TV2, which was then a CBS affiliate and is now Fox 2. He retired from that station in 2012.

During his career, Allen won honors from the United Press International, Associated, Press, Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award. He was also nominated for an Emmy from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Wayne State University's journalism faculty honored him in 2019 with the Working in the Spirit of Diversity Award.

In 2021, he was named to the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame, which was established to recognize Michigan journalists with extraordinary careers.

Allen's memoir, "We're Standing By," was published in 2018.

He was married to Alfreda Long. They had a son, Andrew Long Jr.; daughter-in-law, Yolanda; and two grandchildren. He was the uncle of CBS News Detroit vice president of news, Kennan Oliphant.

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.

