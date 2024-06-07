Comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine in store for Southeast Michigan this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - The weekend is looking rather nice, with comfortable temperatures, low humidity and lots of sunshine.

Friday night will be mild and a little cool, as temperatures will drop overnight into the low to mid-50s under mostly clear skies. The winds will also diminish Friday evening, making it a beautiful night for a bonfire.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Sunshine and dry conditions will take hold on Saturday morning. Temperatures will reach highs in the mid- to upper-70s. However, clouds will slowly increase in the afternoon, with a chance for an isolated shower. Scattered showers with a possible rumble of thunder will be more likely on Saturday evening, but the threat of showers will clear after midnight on Sunday morning.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Temperatures on Sunday will start the day in the upper 50s. Sunshine and blue skies will continue through the day as temperatures reach an afternoon high in the mid-to upper-70s with a west-northwest wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusting up to 22 mph.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.