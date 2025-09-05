Colson Montgomery homers, drives in 4 runs as White Sox top Tigers

Colson Montgomery homered and drove in four runs as the Chicago White Sox extended their winning streak to a season-best six games with a 7-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Montgomery had an RBI single in the first inning, drove in a run with a groundout in the fifth and hit a two-run homer in the seventh.

The Tigers are 3-8 in their last 11 games.

Shane Smith (5-7) got the win, allowing four runs in five innings. Tigers starter Jack Flaherty gave up four runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Chicago took a 1-0 lead on Montgomery's RBI in the first and doubled it on Kyle Teel's run-scoring single in the third.

However, Detroit's Parker Meadows tied it up with a two-run homer in the third — his first at-bat since coming off the injured list earlier in the day.

Will Roberston made it 3-2 with an RBI single in the top of the fourth before the Tigers regained the lead on a bizarre play in their half.

With two out and runners on second and third, Smith uncorked a wild pitch that hit off Teel's glove and popped up in front of the plate. Smith and Peel both charged for it and collided at top speed.

Both runners scored as Smith and Teel dropped to the grass. They both remained in the game after being checked by the training staff.

Chicago made it 4-all on Montgomery's RBI grounder in the fifth and Andrew Benintendi's homer put them ahead 5-4 in the sixth. Montgomery increased the margin to three runs with his 18th homer in the seventh.

Detroit had two runners on with one out in the eighth, but Jordan Leasure came in and retired Zach McKinstry and Dillon Dingler to protect the 7-5 lead. Leasure also pitched the ninth to pick up his seventh save.

The White Sox scored in six of the first seven innings, only missing the second.

Detroit ace LHP Tarik Skubal (12-4, 2.18 ERA) faces Chicago LHP Martin Pérez (1-3, 2.16) on Saturday night.