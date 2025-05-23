Clinton Township grandmother charged after grandson allegedly brings her gun to school

A Clinton Township woman has been charged with a firearms safe storage violation in connection with a handgun seen at a high school in Macomb County, Michigan

The investigation started May 13 at Center Line High School, where a lockdown was invoked after school officials learned a photo was circulating of a student in a high school bathroom with what appeared to be a handgun.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's office later announced three students were charged with weapons-free school violation and lying to a peace officer. One of them was also charged with receiving and concealing a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Lisa Renee Christy, 52, of Clinton Township, has been charged with firearms safe storage violation.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's office alleges that her grandson "found her handgun and ammunition in an unlocked room," and then he took the handgun to school, where two other students got into possession of it.

She did not know the firearm was taken at the time, the press release said.

The safe storage violation is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days and/or a fine of $500.

The prosecutor's office said, "This is the maximum offense under the law" that can be charged based on the evidence that is available so far.

Arraignment on that charge took place in Clinton Township District Court 41-B. A personal bond of $100,000 personal recognizance was set with the condition of no possession of firearms. A pretrial conference is scheduled for June 3.

"Safe storage of firearms is required by the laws of Michigan, and all responsible gun owners must know they will be held accountable for violations," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in his statement. "The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office takes gun possession in a school extremely seriously. Such conduct in school not only endangers the safety of the students and faculty, but it also disrupts the entire educational environment."

Lucido said the prosecutor's office recently was approved for a grant that will support a public awareness campaign later this year on the topic of safe firearm storage.