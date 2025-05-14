Center Line police investigating report of student with handgun at high school

Classes and activities have resumed at a Macomb County, Michigan, high school after an investigation over a report of a student with a handgun.

Center Line Superintendent Joseph L. Hayes sent a letter to parents Tuesday afternoon relating that a parent notified the high school office that there was a picture circulating of a student in a high school bathroom with what appeared to be a handgun.

School officials immediately contacted Center Line Public Safety Department, and the building went into lockdown.

The student in the picture was identified and apprehended; and later in the afternoon another student was identified and found to be in possession of a handgun. The campus was lifted after police gave an all clear report at 2:10 p.m.

"All individuals involved in this incident are in police custody and will be prosecuted accordingly," the superintendent's letter said. "We are incredibly grateful for the quick and professional response of our administrators, school resource officer, and Center Line Public Safety."

School officials also urge parents to discuss with their students "the seriousness of bringing contraband items to school" and to report suspicious activity to a trusted adult.