Charges filed against 3 Center Line students over handgun on campus

3 Center Line students charged in gun incident; chances for severe weather; and more top stories

Three Center Line High School students are facing charges relating to a handgun reported at the Southeast Michigan school earlier this week.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office reported it has brought charges in the case presented by Center Line police, relating the following details.

Two students have been charged with

Lying to a Peace Officer, a high-court misdemeanor (felony) punishable up to 2 years

Weapons Free School Zone, a misdemeanor punishable up to 93 days.

The third student was charged with the following:

Receiving and Concealing a Weapon, a felony punishable up to 10 years.

Carrying and Concealed Weapon, a felony punishable up to 5 years.

Lying to a Peace Officer, a high-court misdemeanor (felony) punishable up to 2 years.

Weapons Free School Zone, a misdemeanor punishable up to 93 days.

The third student had his preliminary hearing Wednesday in Macomb County Juvenile Court. Bond was denied and he was ordered to remain in the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center. Pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 21.

Court hearings are pending for the first two students.

"We take gun possession in a school very seriously. Such conduct in schools not only endangers the safety of the students and faculty, but it also disrupts the entire educational environment," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in his statement.