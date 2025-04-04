Road in Clinton County, Michigan collapses into small stream

Michigan is no stranger to heavy rain and snow. On Thursday, officials in Clinton County blamed last week's severe weather for a road that completely collapsed.

North of Westphalia in Clinton County, Grange Road crosses a small stream that's where the road is no more. Westphalia native Leon Bierstetel tells CBS News Detroit he's lived in the area for more than 60 years.

"This is just about the worst catastrophe we've had around here in years," Bierstetel said on Friday.

County officials say the road just gave out between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Thursday. Doug Steffan, the managing director for the Clinton County Road Commission, says it's possible that sticks and debris bent the culvert holding up the road.

Steffan said county workers got word in the middle of the night that a hole was forming and preemptively closed the road.

"It just began to slowly erode the road away around it and eventually collapsed in," he said. "Luckily, there were no injuries. Nobody, you know, nobody got hurt or anything."

In the meantime, Bierstetel said this would be an inconvenient road to have out of commission.

"This is the main route between M-21 to I-96," he said. "In the meantime, we're working with our consulting firms and some culvert suppliers to get pricing and availability to see how long it may take to get another structure built and installed."

Steffan didn't have a timeline for getting the road repaired and traffic flowing again. He said it was odd that 2 inches of rain wreaked that much havoc, but the good news is no one was hurt, and the houses near the road aren't close enough to be in any danger of erosion.