Chinese national sentenced for operating trafficking ring in Wayne County massage parlor

A Chinese national was sentenced to 40 months to 20 years in connection with operating a human trafficking ring inside a Wayne County, Michigan, massage parlor.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, Huazi Piao, 61, pled guilty last month to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

"I would like to thank the prosecutors from my department and our law enforcement partners whose dedication was instrumental in securing this conviction and delivering justice for human trafficking survivors," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a news release. "My office remains committed to combating human trafficking and shutting down the criminal enterprises that perpetuate it."

State officials say several women, who had Chinese and Korean origins, were rescued from the alleged trafficking ring.

Piao was charged as part of an investigation that started in 2024 when St. Clair Shores police investigated a massage parlor. Three other people are facing charges in the investigation.

Victims of human trafficking or those who know someone they think may need help can contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733. This national, toll-free hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and all calls are confidential.