Chinese national headed to trial as part of human trafficking ring bust in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — A 60-year-old Chinese national charged in connection with an international human trafficking ring that operated out of massage parlors in Macomb and Wayne counties will head to trial.

Huazi Piao was charged last month with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, one count of conspiracy to commit a criminal enterprise, one count of accepting earnings from prostitution, one count of money laundering, and two counts of keeping a house of prostitution.

Piao was charged as part of an investigation into the trafficking ring that began in two parts during the summer of 2024 when St. Clair Shores police investigated a massage parlor and Michigan State Police assisted the Maumee Police Department in Ohio and uncovered illicit parlors in Southeast Michigan.

"Far too many in our communities fall victim to human trafficking and endure trauma that leaves lasting scars," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "I would like to thank the prosecutors in my office and our many law enforcement partners whose efforts led to the liberation of several women from the horrors they endured, and I look forward to Ms. Piao standing trial for her alleged crimes."

Nessel said between seven and nine women of Chinese and Korean origin were rescued from the alleged trafficking ring.

Jingyu Jin, a 45-year-old Chinese national; Ming Li, a 59-year-old undocumented immigrant; and Jon Villasurda Sr., a 60-year-old Clinton Township resident, were also charged as part of the investigation.

Piao is back in court on Jan. 13.

Victims of human trafficking or those who know someone they think may need help can contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733. This national, toll-free hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and all calls are confidential.