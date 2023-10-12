Watch CBS News
Police: 4-year-old boy shot by unsecured gun in Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy was shot by an unsecured gun on Thursday in Detroit.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Larchmont Street. 

Detroit police say three children, ages 11, 9 and 4, were in the home when the 9-year-old picked up the gun and shot his 4-year-old brother in the face.

Police say the child was taken to a hospital, and his condition is listed as temporary serious.

Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting. Their relation to the child is unknown.

The shooting comes more than a week after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head by an unsecured gun on Oct. 3. The child's father, 27-year-old Kayvon Barret, was charged with second-degree child abuse.

