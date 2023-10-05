Watch CBS News
Detroit man charged with child abuse in shooting of 8-year-old son

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man is charged with second-degree child abuse after his 8-year-old son was shot by an unsecured gun in Detroit.

Kayvon Barret was arrested on Wednesday and is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

Authorities say on Oct. 3, the child allegedly found the gun and shot himself inside a home in the 14800 block of Snowden Street. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to Detroit Police Chief James White, four children between the ages of 1 and 8 were in the home at the time of the shooting. In addition, four adults were in the house but told police they had been sleeping. White also said there was a 30-minute delay before someone had called 911.

"I am so sad to hear that another child has been injured by finding an unsecured gun. I don't know what more I can say. Lock and secure your weapons to avoid a tragic situation," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

In addition, Child Protective Services had previously been called to the home, and one of the adults in the house during the incident had previously been arrested for illegally carrying a weapon. 

