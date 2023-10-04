Detroit police investigate after 8-year-old shot in the head

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after an 8-year-old was shot in the head in Detroit.

The shooting happened at about noon on Tuesday, Oct. 3, in the 14800 block of Snowden.

In a press conference, Detroit Police Chief James White said four children between the ages of 1 through 8 were in the home at the time of the shooting. White says an unsecured gun was in the home where a child could have access. It was unclear if the child shot himself or if another child had the gun.

The 8-year-old is in critical condition.

"It's a very tragic and sad situation. We've been here too many times, and here we are again where it did not have to happen. We did not have to have another young child in the community shot, and we should be sick and appalled by it, just absolutely tired of it," White said.

White said four adults were in the home and were allegedly sleeping at the time of the incident.

He said there was a 30-minute delay before someone called 911, and the gun involved could not be accounted for.

"We're very concerned why no adult took the child to the hospital. We're very concerned why it took 30 minutes, and we're very concerned as to where the gun is, but we're going to make sure that we do it the right way, get a search warrant, and hopefully recover that weapon," White said.