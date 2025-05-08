Michigan man, 22, charged with abusing 5-week-old baby

Shooting on school bus under investigation in Redford Township and other top stories

Shooting on school bus under investigation in Redford Township and other top stories

Shooting on school bus under investigation in Redford Township and other top stories

A Michigan man has been charged with child abuse after a 5-week-old infant was found with a fractured femur and subdural hemorrhaging, the Michigan Attorney General's Office says.

Roy Metcalf, 22, of Newberry, faces two counts of child abuse-first degree, each a potential life in prison sentence. An arraignment hearing took place Wednesday at 92nd District Court in Newberry.

The investigation began in June, when Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Kent County notified Michigan Children's Protective Services of the baby's injuries, according to the attorney general's press release.

The infant was initially taken to the Helen Newberry Joy Hospital in Luce County in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, before ultimately being transferred to Munson Medical Center in Grand Traverse County and then to the children's hospital. That's where authorities got involved.

"Cases of child abuse are deeply disturbing and heartbreaking, especially when they involve a child as young as five weeks old," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in her press release.

Metcalf was granted a personal bond and his next court hearing is May 15.