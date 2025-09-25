Chicago man arrested for identity theft and fraud scheme across Metro Detroit

A Chicago man was arrested after police say he was involved in identity theft and financial fraud across Metro Detroit.

According to the Troy Police Department, David Andrew Williams, 30, is charged with identity theft, stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without consent and no operator's license on person. Williams was arraigned on Sunday and received a $75,000 or 10% cash bond.

David Andrew Williams Troy Police Department

Troy police say officers were notified that a UPS delivery driver was approached by a man attempting to intercept a package. Police conducted surveillance of the home that was expecting the delivery and caught the man attempting to steal the package from the porch. Investigators learned that the resident was expecting a new debit card after the previous one was compromised.

An investigation uncovered that other residents across Metro Detroit reported receiving text messages stating that their debit cards were compromised and replacement cards were then mailed to the residents. Police say the cards were then stolen by the same suspect, who would withdraw money from the residents' accounts, according to police.

Troy police were able to link Williams to the alleged schemes through search warrants and digital evidence analysis. Police believe he may be part of a multi-state scheme.

Williams, who has a criminal history of identity theft and credit card fraud, is on parole for similar incidents, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing. Police say more charges may be issued.