Man, 32, charged in fatal shooting at Royal Oak apartment complex

A 32-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a maintenance worker at an apartment complex in Royal Oak, Michigan, police said Sunday.

Officers responded to Thursday's shooting on the 3800 block of Crooks Road around noon. Officials saw the suspected shooter, later identified as Nathaniel Joshua-Olson Rockwell, and took him into custody shortly after arriving, according to police.

Responding law enforcement then found that a maintenance worker, identified by police as 65-year-old Gregory Hill of Southfield, Michigan, had been shot. Hill died at the scene.

Multiple witnesses told officers that Rockwell was in a heated argument with a resident of the apartment when Rockwell "suddenly ran to his car" and pulled out a handgun, according to police. The resident then ran away, and Rockwell turned his attention to Hill, who was in the vicinity of the argument.

Police said in a news release on Sunday that Rockwell is charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of felony firearm and two counts of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon. He was denied bond.

Rockwell's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 11.

"This was a senseless act of horrific violence," Chief Michael Moore said in the release. "We extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Thankfully, due to the swift actions of our officers, the suspect was apprehended quickly before he could harm anyone else."

