Watch CBS News
Local News

One person killed in shooting at Royal Oak apartment complex

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

One person is dead after a shooting on Thursday at an apartment complex in Royal Oak, Michigan.

According to the Royal Oak Police Department, officers responded to the 3800 block of Crooks Road at about 11:59 a.m. The victim died from their injuries. Police said a suspect was taken into custody.

Police say there is no threat to the public, and residents should expect continued police presence in the area.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue