One person killed in shooting at Royal Oak apartment complex

One person is dead after a shooting on Thursday at an apartment complex in Royal Oak, Michigan.

According to the Royal Oak Police Department, officers responded to the 3800 block of Crooks Road at about 11:59 a.m. The victim died from their injuries. Police said a suspect was taken into custody.

Police say there is no threat to the public, and residents should expect continued police presence in the area.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.