CDC investigating listeria outbreak in Michigan, Nevada connected to mushrooms

(CBS DETROIT) - The Centers for Disease Control is investigating after two people were hospitalized due to a listeria outbreak connected to enoki mushrooms.

The two people hospitalized include a 30-year-old man and a 42-year-old man. One was from Michigan and one from Nevada.

According to the CDC, "both people reported eating enoki mushrooms or eating at restaurants with menu items containing enoki mushrooms."

Officials say the number of people affected in this outbreak is most likely higher and in more states than what was reported.

They say this may be due to the fact that some people can recover without any medical care and also because it takes three to four weeks to determine if a person who is sick is a part of the outbreak.

In addition to this the CDC says that the listeria from the sample in this outbreak is related to the listeria in a sample they collected in 2021.

Investigators are working to identify which brands of enoki mushrooms may be connected to this outbreak.

Symptoms vary in each person but often include a fever, flu-like symptoms, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures.

The CDC says listeria infection is most likely to sicken people who are pregnant, newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems, but other people can be infected.

For more information on the symptoms and other details about listeria, visit here.