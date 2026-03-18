Canadian man arrested after walking across Gordie Howe International Bridge

A Canadian man was arrested after he walked across the not-yet-open Gordie Howe International Bridge, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said.

The incident happened on March 6.

U.S. customs officers said they took the 28-year-old man into custody at the bridge, and then learned he had walked across the bridge from Canada.

"The man, who has a criminal history including prior sexual assault and theft convictions, was returned to Canada and barred from re-entry into the United States," the agency said. "The integrity of our international crossings is vital to our nation's security. CBP officers work diligently every day to protect our borders, and this incident is another example of their commitment to safeguarding the homeland."

An opening date has not been announced for the Gordie Howe International Bridge over the Detroit River, but it was expected to happen in early 2026. The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority says the staff and systems are in the testing stage, and toll rates have been announced.