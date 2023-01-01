Following 45 years Metro Detroit staple pizza shop owner retires

WESTLAND, MICH (CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve proved to be a busy day for Vasil "Bill" VanGoff.

As you walk into Nautilus Sub and Pizza Shop you can hear customers congratulate VanGoff on his retirement.

VanGoff's first day as the owner of Nautilus dates back to May 1977.

"I graduated from college and I was going to be a music teacher but there were no jobs and I had experience at my uncle's Little Caesars and I never looked back," VanGoff told us.

On his final day, VanGoff's family including daughters and grandchildren came behind the counter to help with the influx of orders.

The phone constantly is ringing, customers are consistently walking in to place last-minute orders.

VanGoff's finest memories surround his family being a part of the business.

"My wife worked here, my four daughters worked with me through junior high, and high school....kinda a family affair for a minute."

Nautilus is known for its steak and cheese subs and relatively low prices. The community staple can trigger good memories for many.

Don Gough a customer for over 30 years, told Detroit Now News, growing up his family frequented the restaurant.

"Once a week we'd always get pizza from here every Friday night or subs."

For years VanGoff has tried to keep prices in line from the '70s still charging $3.75 for a pizza roll.

"A large pizza $8..you know a large sub...$7 and pizza rolls $3 and you get big portions," Gough exclaimed.

Being a pizza shop owner allows you to encounter numerous people. After years and years of serving others, the lifelong Michigander plans to enjoy his next chapter.

How does he plan to spend his retirement? According to VanGoff, "Time with the wife, time with the children, grandchildren, maybe do a little traveling…just relax."

Nautilus will not be closing its doors, VanGoff sold the business to a local business owner and he's expected to keep it open.

For the next generation VanGoff's advice? Have good workers and good customers.

"My heart goes out to all customers and past employees, you know everybody that was involved with the business I could not have done it all by myself." He continued, "it was a joint effort from everybody," VanGoff added.