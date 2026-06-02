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Bright meteor gets attention Monday night across Great Lakes region

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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If you missed the meteor sighting over Southeast Michigan early on May 27, perhaps you saw the latest one on Monday night. 

A fireball, which is a bright meteor, was seen about 10:42 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday in a wider geographic area around Lake Erie than the one that was seen last week. The American Meteor Society said it received 197 reports from Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Ontario of Monday's meteor. 

The Southeast Michigan reports came from places such as Brighton, Dexter, Detroit, Garden City, Ida, Madison Hights, Marysville, Milan, Smiths Creek and Tucker. 

The meteor view was described as bright blue/green; and the fragments broke up and burned up in the atmosphere.  

"That was super cool. I've never seen anything like that," one of the Michigan reports read. 

"Several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth's atmosphere each day. The vast majority of these, however, occur over the oceans and uninhabited regions, and a good many are masked by daylight," the American Meteor Society said.  

Other fireball sightings that received attention in Michigan this year include a meteor shower in late March.

The above video originally aired on March 24, 2026.

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