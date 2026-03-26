Meteor shower continues to display fireballs in Great Lakes region

A meteor shower that has caused fireballs across the U.S. in recent days spurred another round of such sightings early Thursday in Southern Michigan.

The American Meteor Society notes that the fireball happened around 4:52 a.m. ET. The reported sightings came from people who were in Ann Arbor, Marshall and Wyandotte, Michigan at the time, with the colors described as yellow or green.

This fireball was primarily over Ohio but also could be seen in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, NASA's Sky Fireball Network database shows.

A meteor shower noticed during March 2026 has been tracked to the Puppis Constellation. CBS News Detroit

Recent meteor or fireball sightings in Michigan tracked by the American Meteor Society include ones about 9:39 p.m. March 24; 9:22 p.m. March 23, and 12:41 a.m. March 22.

CBS News Detroit meteorologist Vytas Reid said the Puppis Constellation meteor shower started on March 21 and is expected to continue until March 27.

There was also a meteor on March 17 that got national attention after it broke apart over Ohio.

The above video originally aired on March 24, 2026.